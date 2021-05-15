Botswana Game Lodge

One of my favourite projects! 🐗🦓🐘

A new game lodge situated in Botswana, in the Thuli Reserve, on one of the most special and spectacular sites imaginable. The design was hugely inspired by the natural surroundings and flora unique to the site. The buildings seamlessly nestled into the landscape, along a rocky ridge overlooking the river below. The buildings themselves were carefully positioned in the thick forest of beautiful Euphorbia trees, where great care was taken to not harm any of them! 🌵

I enjoyed being the architectural lead on this project, dealing with all aspects of concept design, project planning and co-ordination, budget control, specification, technical & detailed documentation and client communication.

Credits: Savile Row Tailored Environments