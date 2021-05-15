Siew Lim

Flying Rabbit

Flying Rabbit surreal art folkart colorful design colorful art mascot character mascot creative design fantasy beast fantasy art flying rabbit mystic creature mystic alebrije
A rabbit with flying ears. An Alebrijes creature, inspired by surreal Oaxaca folk art.

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
