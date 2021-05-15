Smaro Sachpazidou

Eagle's eye

Smaro Sachpazidou
Smaro Sachpazidou
  • Save
Eagle's eye eye eagle character motion design animation
Download color palette

I can see everything...

Made for staEllinika project.
illustration design from: Nikoleta Koronia.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Smaro Sachpazidou
Smaro Sachpazidou

More by Smaro Sachpazidou

View profile
    • Like