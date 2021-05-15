Kwoky

Nike - Air Max Atmos Painting

Testing driving Adobe Fresco for the first time with some sneaker art exploration - Nike Air Max 1 Atmos Elephants (personal fav)

And I think I like it!!
❤️ ✏️ 👟🐘

Feels good to get off the mouse - a return to analogue (in the form of ipad and apple pencil)

