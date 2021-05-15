Beatrice Lugano

Monogram EE

Monogram EE graphics vector design branding logotype logo graphic design
Monogram of the Essential Emotion technique branding. We wanted to express the dynamics of the technique (motion) in contrast with the more fixed E

Posted on May 15, 2021
