Toggo Redesign Mobile. 2.0 / Kids Platform

Toggo Redesign Mobile. 2.0 / Kids Platform simple responsive redesign navigation modern kids platform web design website web ux ui typography adobe xd mobile minimal 3d 2021 design design clean app
  1. toggo-redesign-mobile_01.png
  2. toggo-redesign-mobile_02.png
  3. toggo-redesign-mobile_03.png
  4. toggo-redesign-mobile_04.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

Did some redesign on https://www.toggo.de/ (just for fun). wanted to make everything a little easier and more modern. Last time i did a desktop Redesign from the hero header. This time i played around with some mobile layouts and made some adjustments. Hope you like it!

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

Rebound of
Toggo Redesign Hero Header / Kids Platform
By Eduard Bodak
