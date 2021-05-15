Toggo Redesign Mobile. 2.0 / Kids Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers! 💙
Did some redesign on https://www.toggo.de/ (just for fun). wanted to make everything a little easier and more modern. Last time i did a desktop Redesign from the hero header. This time i played around with some mobile layouts and made some adjustments. Hope you like it!
Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊
