Toggo Redesign Mobile. 2.0 / Kids Platform

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

Did some redesign on https://www.toggo.de/ (just for fun). wanted to make everything a little easier and more modern. Last time i did a desktop Redesign from the hero header. This time i played around with some mobile layouts and made some adjustments. Hope you like it!

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot