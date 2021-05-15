John Nest

Mars Cards Rover

OWN PART OF THE FIRST-EVER MARS COLONY ON THE BLOCKCHAIN.
Colonize Mars is a collection of limited edition digital trading cards. They tell the story of the progression of a simulated colony for Mars.

Full Project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119143885/COLONIZE-MARS-Digital-cards-collection-NFT-packs

Client:
https://mars.cards/

Posted on May 15, 2021
3D, Motion Graphics and VFX Artist

