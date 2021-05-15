BPR Artha Mranggenjaya Website

Yohanes Chandra

BPR Artha Mranggenjaya is one of the credit banks based in Indonesia. BPR AMJ focuses on supporting the activities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), so that people will find it easier to get loans to open new businesses or develop their businesses.

Website : http://bpramj.com

