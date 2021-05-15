Altek is here!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Let me introduce my font called Altek. It's a display font with unique / abstract look.
This display font was designed to be a typeface that is pleasant to read on screens. Perfect for : various purposes. such as Branding, Logos, Sign, Posters, Label, Letterhead, Letterpress, Packaging designs, Typographic Design, Apparel, Book covers and so much more...
Available here --->> https://gumroad.com/l/altek