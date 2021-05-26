Regi Pangestu
Wuit - Shop Plant App Concept 🎍

Wuit - Shop Plant App Concept 🎍 ios shop ecommerce green typography clean minimalist uiux uidesign mobile app onboarding indoor planting plant app scanning cart plant
Hi Dribbblers !! 👋
This time I will share a design concept for a plant shop application. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

