The Daydream Fit - Discography 2013-2016

The Daydream Fit was an Enschede based emo/noise-rock four-piece active from 2013 to 2016. Together with Utrecht based bedroom label S/D Records, they've released their entire discography on cassette tape, including their EP's Make Me Forget (2013), Traveling (2014), their LP The Daydream Fit (2016) and a handful of singles recorded along the way.

The concept for the artwork of the discography is a reference to the expression "Final nail in the coffin." Although a discography is in most cases more of a post-mortem release — an epitaph, so to speak — the band admitted that some day they might get back together again to make music. For this reason the final, fourth nail put in the coffin is left out.

For full case study: https://rainy-day.net/my-work/the-daydream-fit-cassette-artwork