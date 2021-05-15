Julieta Kozlowski

Multimedia

Julieta Kozlowski
Julieta Kozlowski
  • Save
Multimedia
Download color palette

Design of the new Multimedia section in the online newspaper El Español, where you can view videos and image galleries of the different content channels offered by the newspaper.

Posted on May 15, 2021
Julieta Kozlowski
Julieta Kozlowski

More by Julieta Kozlowski

View profile
    • Like