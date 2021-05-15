Decodes Media Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Decodes Media are passionate on digital business transformation that focuses on UI/UX design, website development, digital strategy & digital business consultation. Decodes Media was founded in 2019 and located in Indonesia, we are also be a part of business transformation in creative digital industry, because business transformation is very needed in this modern digital era.
Website : https://decodesmedia.com