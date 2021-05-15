Gramo is an independent non-profit organisation approved by The Norwegian Ministry of Culture for administration of the financial rights of performing artists and record companies under Article 21 of the Norwegian Copyright Act.

We distribute funds received from radio broadcasting as well as other public performances to our members. Furthermore we administer a number of exclusive rights on behalf of our members.

Approximately 40.000 performing artists and record companies are either worldwide or regional members of Gramo or represented through similar international organisations.

I designed their website, www.gramo.no as well as their help center. This project was through my work at Skalar.