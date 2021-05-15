Maryna West

Early-stage usability testing. Clickable prototype

Hey everyone!
Here is a clickable prototype I made for the early-stage usability testing phase of the Wellness app that I've been working on.
Scenario: the first-time user wants to register with a phone number and sign up for a drop-in class in the nearby fitness facility

