Early-stage usability testing. Clickable prototype

Hey everyone!
Here is a clickable prototype I made for the early-stage usability testing phase of the Wellness app that I've been working on.
Scenario: the first-time user wants to register with a phone number and sign up for a drop-in class in the nearby fitness facility