Golden Honey

Golden Honey honeybee honeycomb golden honey honey logo designer logo design branding logo design design logo business branding brand design
Hi friends! :)

So glad to present to you my new logo.

If you have an interesting project, write to me:
manuela.petrosyan@gmail.com

