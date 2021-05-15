Eli Willyam

2 Buttons of Control

Eli Willyam
Eli Willyam
  • Save
2 Buttons of Control keyboard mouse design
Download color palette

The 2 Buttons of a simple device we use every single day to control everything on our Computer

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Eli Willyam
Eli Willyam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Eli Willyam

View profile
    • Like