Zahra farhan

Daily UI challenge #001

Zahra farhan
Zahra farhan
  • Save
Daily UI challenge #001 mobile sign in signup dailyuichallenge dailyui figma ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!👋

Just finished my design for Daily UI #001 about designing sign in/sign up pages

Press "L" if you like it.
Feedback helps me improve and grow ☺️
.
.

Contact me: alfarhan.zahra97@gmail.com
Have a nice day 👋

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Zahra farhan
Zahra farhan

More by Zahra farhan

View profile
    • Like