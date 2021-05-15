Farzan Faruk 👑
Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page

Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page
Hi There,
This is a Landing page concept for an Electric skateboard. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Vehicle Designed by: Layer design

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
farzanfaruk90@gmail.com

Instagram - farzan90.design

Thanks !

Vehicle Designed by Layer design

-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
