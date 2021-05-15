Mevisto Music Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Mevisto is a Indonesian's DJ who has energy and passion for the rave music. Mevisto was recruited by his friends DJ collective 'Dream Makers', and he was brought on as a trusted member, performer and music producer and has been actively involved in supporting their mission. With some time initially spent dabbling with the more commercial sounds of EDM, Mevisto now finds himself exploring with the sounds of Electro House and Psytrance.