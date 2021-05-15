Daily UI - Subscribe

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello designers,
This is a design of a website asking users to subscribe to their newsletter. Before designing, I've done my research on this topic (DailyUI #026 -Subscribe) and these are the points I've taken care of
1) No generic "Subscribe to our Newsletter" title
2) Title should attract users and must explain why they will be benefitted from subscription
3) Simple and straight to point tagline
I would love to hear your thoughts on this design.
