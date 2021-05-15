RoloStudios
RoloStudios

PepsiCo Sensações

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
RoloStudios for RoloStudios
Hire Us
  • Save
PepsiCo Sensações brazil new chips flavor packaging information animation video edit banner social media concept advertising video pepsico design ads 2d artist 2d
Download color palette

With the main goal to showcase the Sensações Brazil chips by making it appealing to the eye, the edition of the videos matched the main product with delicious recipes while maintaining the brand colours and identity.

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
Digital Agency. Have a cool project? Hit us up 🚀
Hire Us

More by RoloStudios

View profile
    • Like