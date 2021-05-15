Emily Petrosyan

Lashes Center

Lashes Center logo design concept logo design branding logotype lashes brand design logo designer business branding design logo design logo
Hi friends! :)

So glad to present to you my new logo.

If you have an interesting project, write to me:
manuela.petrosyan@gmail.com

