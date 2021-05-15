Instagram Stories Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Instagram Stories Social Media Templates suitable for your Instagram promotions.
Features:
i) 20+ Stylish design pack
ii) PSD & Jpg files
iii) Instagram post size (1080x1920)
iv) Fully layered & well organized
v) Ready to use for Instagram
vi) Free Google Fonts
vii) Free CC0 images
viii) Editable text, image & color
ix) Easy to change for any size of different social media
MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED
Thanks for Watching :)
