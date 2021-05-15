VictorThemes

Instagram Stories Template

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
Instagram Stories Template templates template
Download color palette

Instagram Stories Social Media Templates suitable for your Instagram promotions.

Features:

i) 20+ Stylish design pack
ii) PSD & Jpg files
iii) Instagram post size (1080x1920)
iv) Fully layered & well organized
v) Ready to use for Instagram
vi) Free Google Fonts
vii) Free CC0 images
viii) Editable text, image & color
ix) Easy to change for any size of different social media

MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED

Thanks for Watching :)

Download Instagram Stories Template

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like