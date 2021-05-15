Laura Wächter

Non-Stop Production

Editorial illustration for the monthly section by Layla Martínez on the back cover of EL SALTO called La Tostadora. In this July issue, she talks about the music industry (but what she says can be applied to many others), how even the most privileged creatives in it live under the pressure of producing non-stop and constantly promoting themselves on social media.

Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Year: 2020

