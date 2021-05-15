Pantherswap clone script - To Start Defi Exchange

Pantherswap Clone Script

PantherSwap Clone Script is a DeFi powered decentralized exchange script built on Binance Smart Chain(BSC) for automatic liquidity acquisition yield farm and Automated Liqidity Maker (AMM) with lots of unique and creative features like Unique Rewards Lockup & Anti Whale Mechanism that let you earn and win.

PantherSwap Clone Software

PantherSwap Clone software is 100% replication of defi exchange like pantherswap which is completely built on the top of binance smart chain. PantherSwap Clone has several prime, advanced and security features which makes your DeFi Exchange works with automated yield farming and market makers tool and gain endless profit for you and your traders.

PancakeSwap Clone Script Features

Automatic Liquidity

PantherSwap clone script is built like each transaction of PANTHER must pay a 5% transfer tax. The 4% transfer tax gets added to the liquidity pool through the smart contract automatically to raise the price floor continuously. And the liquidity will be locked and inaccessible.

Automated Burning

As like mentioned above in Automated liquidity, each transfer of PANTHER must pay a 5% transfer tax. The 4% transfer tax will be allocated to automatic liquidity acquisition. And the rest 1% transfer tax will be burned immediately through automated burning. The whole process is automatic.

Anti Whale

Pantherswap clone script works similar to pantherswap, it transfer more than 0.5% of the total supply will be rejected. As the total supply grows, this ratio will be reduced.

Harvest Lockup

Pantherswap Clone Script is built with harvest lockup is a unique rewards lockup mechanism present in pantherswap used to limit the frequency of harvest. It is designed to prevent farming arbitrage bots from constantly harvesting and dumping.

Referral Program

The Script is built with an on-chain referral program has been implemented to incentivize users to invite friends to join the farming. Inviters can earn 1% of his/her friends’ earnings forever.

Deposit Fee Redistribution

PantherSwap clone script has designed with 4% deposit fee will be charged when users enter staking similar on PantherSwap, but unlike other yield farms, it doesn’t work by use of deposit fee to buy back and burn. It’s a waste of money. Instead, it will redistribute the 3% deposit fee to PANTHER holders to encourage holding.

No Migrator Code

Pantherswap Clone Script has developed with the migrator code in the MasterChef contract has been removed.

Timelock

The clone script is built with timelock has been added at launch.

Trading Incentive

Pantherswap clone script is planned to add a trading incentive mechanism to our own AMM DEX. Users can earn tokens by trading on PantherSwap. But different from traditional trading mining, the rewards on PantherSwap for trading can be different tokens. Other projects can provide their own tokens as rewards for specified trading pairs.

