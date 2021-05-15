Trending designs to inspire you
Hello design community!
It's been a while since I last posted on Dribbble, definitely should post a lot more.
Here is a recent project I worked on for some great clients.
Logo Design for Whipped by Wafa. Go check out their their profile! (Linked below)
Finished up this project just as 36DOT was starting.
Now finally had the chance to share the outcome.
My Insta -> Click Here
The actual post -> Click Here
Whipped by Wafa -> Click Here
Have a great Saturday!
