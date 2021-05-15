Robert Mahendra

Kita adalah sepasang sepatu

Kita adalah sepasang sepatu design
Sepatu yang menggambarkan kesetiaan dan kebersamaan, meskipun kotor bersih akan tetap bersama.

Posted on May 15, 2021
