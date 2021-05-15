Aryamaulana Wibisono

OVO | Proteksi - Redesign Study Case ux research design app ui ux ux ui
Submission for OVO Design Challenge, Redesigning OVO|Proteksi.

See the full study case here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119199281/OVO-Proteksi-Redesign-Design-Challenge-Submission

Posted on May 15, 2021
