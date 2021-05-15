Zzoe Iggi

Zzoe Iggi
Thunder Crown Logo illustration brand designer brand design logomark logotype logo inspiration logo idea logo for sale logo designer logodesign royal throne kingdom queen king lightning bolt electric crown thunder
What you need to do is only wearing a crown. And sitting in an electric chair. Would you like to try?

Want to say something? I will appreciate it.

