Alex Potrivaev
プピシ

Then App: Emotions insights

Alex Potrivaev
プピシ
Alex Potrivaev for プピシ
  • Save
Then App: Emotions insights feelings design mobile app mobile ui time tracking time tracker mood tracker ios app dark mode charts emotion mood emotions chart insights analytics ui
Download color palette

Then is a mindful time tracker that helps you understand how you spend your time and how things you do make you feel. Designed by Daria and built by me.

Download Then beta on TestFlight and sign up for updates.

プピシ
プピシ

More by プピシ

View profile
    • Like