Daria Vorontsova
Then App — Emotions & activities insights chart

reflection mood activity tracker mindfulness picker ios app activities emotion statistics bars chart graph analysis insights ui dark mode
Then is a mindful time tracker that helps you understand how you spend your time and how things you do make you feel.

Download Then beta on TestFlight and sign up for updates.

Making simple iOS apps

