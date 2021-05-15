On Demand Towing App

Having worked on a few Service web apps like care.com, helpr, bubble on the way I know the essential features clients look out for in such apps.

I make sure the platform is adaptable to the client's needs. Application’s usefulness, usability, and desirability are duly noted based on all direct and indirect interactions. App’s performance is ensured to meet the business requirements and user expectations. The application holds its ground when it comes to Scalability irrespective of fluctuating volumes of transactions, services, and data.

Get the most advanced and feature-rich towing app With an increase in On-Demand Solutions to daily life problems This App is designed and developed by market experts.

This App is particularly suited for travelers who are stranded. What makes This App stand out is its interactive UI paired with excellent connections to the nearest towing services. It works in real-time notifying the towing stations about the requests. The panel is developed in a manner so as to ensure customization of the app as per the user requirements.

The following app constitutes 2 interfaces:

Admin Panel:

-Graphs and App Stats

-Question Management

-Review Management

-Add Language

-CMS

-Revenue Management

User App:

-Easy Sign up

-Customer Support and FAQ

-Reviews and Ratings

-Choose from Language List

-Maps to spot Towing Service

-Tracking

-Smooth Payment Gateway

Our solution is market-tested and robust. The applications I create have interactive UIs and clean code. I have more than 7 years of experience in app development. I have a team of extremely talented Design and Development team consisting of Front end and Back end Developers, UI/UX Designers, and Project Managers.

You are welcome to reach out to me for any queries or needs related to this App. I would be more than happy to incorporate any other features required by the clients. Besides, clients are also offered free consultations for their ideas.

Cheers!

https://ideausher.com/