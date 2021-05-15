Vastu for Home Entrance: Consult Our Vastu Expert

According to Vastu Shastra, the most entrance should face North, East, or within the North-East direction. But here are the opposite different scenarios:

If you would like to build/place the doorway door on the North wall, then verify the door is in the North-East section of the North wall.

If you would like to build/place entrance in South wall, then locating the door towards South-East is auspicious; avoid having the door at the center or South-West portion of the wall.

For all houses having the main door in the South direction, it’s a must to possess another door in the North direction also.

If you would like to build/place the doorway door in the East wall, keeping the most door in the North-East direction. North-West half West wall is best for Home entrance as per Vastu.

http://myastron.com/vastu.html