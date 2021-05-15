Vastu for Home Entrance: Consult Our Vastu Expert

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
According to Vastu Shastra, the most entrance should face North, East, or within the North-East direction. But here are the opposite different scenarios:
If you would like to build/place the doorway door on the North wall, then verify the door is in the North-East section of the North wall.
If you would like to build/place entrance in South wall, then locating the door towards South-East is auspicious; avoid having the door at the center or South-West portion of the wall.
For all houses having the main door in the South direction, it’s a must to possess another door in the North direction also.
If you would like to build/place the doorway door in the East wall, keeping the most door in the North-East direction. North-West half West wall is best for Home entrance as per Vastu.
http://myastron.com/vastu.html