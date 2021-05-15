Hiral Kataria

Sara International - Logo

Hiral Kataria
Hiral Kataria
  • Save
Sara International - Logo branding logo designs logodesigner graphic designer logo desinger flat logo business card simple logo design simple logo bold logo brand identity logotype logodesign logo design logo
Download color palette

A negative space S logo for Sara International, an import-export company based in Kerala, India. The brief was to create a bold logo with an 'S', using colors green and blue.

Kindly provide your feedback in the comments below.

Let's connect Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Hiral Kataria
Hiral Kataria

More by Hiral Kataria

View profile
    • Like