lisa romero

Lost in love

lisa romero
lisa romero
  • Save
Lost in love
Download color palette

i made myself recreate lost in love piece in black and white (sumi ink on watercolor paper)

trying to challenge myself.

Lostinlove
Rebound of
Lost in Love
By lisa romero
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
lisa romero
lisa romero

More by lisa romero

View profile
    • Like