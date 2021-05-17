Nvidia Mascot - Playoff Shot 🏀

It was a gloomy and silent Sunday night.

Well, except for my Macbook's fan that sounded like it was about to take off from my delicious walnut desk.

Sure, it wasn't an easy assignment I've given it, rendering this 10 frame animation in Cycles.

But I gave it the benefit of the doubt.

I had not expected that those 2 hours of render time would almost make me lose my sanity.

Did I use too many samples or light bounces than necessary? Maybe.

But I wasn't gonna go easy on the other players in this playoff.

I'm not sure whether my Macbook knows that the first prize will be its replacement, but let's just keep it that way.