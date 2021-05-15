Waheed Imran

Personal Branding - Waheed Imran

Waheed Imran
Waheed Imran
  • Save
Personal Branding - Waheed Imran flat web app icon typography logo vector design flat design branding
Download color palette

Designed a combination of initial letters of my personal name to make a brand for the future.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Waheed Imran
Waheed Imran

More by Waheed Imran

View profile
    • Like