7 Designs

Branding For a US Start Up

7 Designs
7 Designs
  • Save
Branding For a US Start Up website ux ui ux ui logo typography graphic design branding design web design
Branding For a US Start Up website ux ui ux ui logo typography graphic design branding design web design
Branding For a US Start Up website ux ui ux ui logo typography graphic design branding design web design
Download color palette
  1. Branding In Action In UX-UI Design 1.png
  2. Branding In Action In UX-UI Design 2.png
  3. Branding & Logo Options.png

A US start up came to us with the idea of the shinkansen or the Japanese bullet train: efficient fast moving machine with beauty and elegance for their company SKN. We did the branding, logo & UX/UI design.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
7 Designs
7 Designs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by 7 Designs

View profile
    • Like