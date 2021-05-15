Maria Sara Finelli

What's Shakin' Podcast logo

Maria Sara Finelli
Maria Sara Finelli
  • Save
What's Shakin' Podcast logo brand logo design illustration brand identity brand design branding logo design branding logodesign logos logo
Download color palette

Logo for the podcast, What's Shakin' hosted by The Pickled Ginger

Maria Sara Finelli
Maria Sara Finelli

More by Maria Sara Finelli

View profile
    • Like