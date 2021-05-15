Travel World

Hi, this is my Landing Page UI Design for a Travel Agency. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)

Check out the full presentation on my Behance ✨

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121578565/Time-for-Vacation

-------------------------------------------

I am ready to be hired!

Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soumya-ranjan-bharati-b0b4341a0/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/soumya_bharati

WhatsApp: +91 8249431790