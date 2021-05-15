Or Froind

Nvidia Spectrum

At the first look, the mascot from my point of view looks very psychic very sophisticated, A creature that is very divine in its jargon, therefore he holds the 4 elements (again from my point of view)...the art, science, technology, and the most importnant element...success! which leads to other sub-elements but let's stop here with philosophy hehe...

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 15, 2021
