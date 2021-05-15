💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects aasanandhra@gmail.com

Let's talk Bi-Corp today! Check out our new design concept for a agency that helps people to follow the latest trends and create stunning designs. The designs that will suit your soul and body.

What do we see on the shot? Both desktop versions of the homepage. It has website navigation, that smoothly shows what will happen once a chosen element is clicked, along with a photo block, and a slider with the number of screens.

The dark color palette together with the image and minimal typography strokes creates a maximum focus on the content. They emphasize bright outfit pictures and active UI elements.



