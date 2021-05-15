Brice Séraphin 🇫🇷 🔥

Wallet. App #Freebies

Brice Séraphin 🇫🇷 🔥
Brice Séraphin 🇫🇷 🔥
  • Save
Wallet. App #Freebies hybrid app android ios balance search firends credit card dashboard wallet application ui ux app mock up icons ux ui freebies free photoshop psd
Download color palette

- Pixel Perfect
- Fully Editable .psd files
- 100% Vector Shapes
- Organized Layers
- Layer Easy to Change Color
- Fully Customizable

Enj0y :)

*** CHECK THE ATTACHMENTS ***

Follow Me 0n : BeHance | Fb | Twitter | Linkedin | Viadeo

1600x1200-1-App.psd
10 MB
Download
App-375x812.psd
20 MB
Download
App-375x812.png
80 KB
Download
1600x1200-1-App.png
100 KB
Download
Brice Séraphin 🇫🇷 🔥
Brice Séraphin 🇫🇷 🔥

More by Brice Séraphin 🇫🇷 🔥

View profile
    • Like