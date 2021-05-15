Aravinda Prabath

Data visualization project

A collection of multi-purpose components in different genres for a data visualization project | Mainly desktop screens | 100% component-driven design | Scalable Figma design system with design tokens, variants, and components.

Complete presentation - https://www.behance.net/gallery/119533601/Data-visualization
More @ - https://www.facebook.com/aracandesign/

Posted on May 15, 2021
