Investing App Concept Design

Investing App Concept Design icon flat android app ios dark ui money app cryptocurrency stoks investment app logo thougtful uiuxdesign adobe xd creative design
A recent app design concept we are working on. We wanted to explore the concepts of financial markets and cryptocurrency apps for investment purposes. We feel that this dark but soothing design helps track numbers easily. Let us know your thoughts!

Designed with ❤️ by Cliffex!

