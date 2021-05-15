Maya Delia

Solab – Architectural Bureau web template

Solab – Architectural Bureau web template bureau templatedesign architecture envatoelements adobe xd websites webdesign mockup identity agency branding ui web website modern design creative
Download:
https://1.envato.market/x9L7Jy

Features:
30+ Artboards for Adobe XD
Mobile Adaptive include
Easy editing, all layers have a name
Professional and Creative Design
Free Google Fonts

Files:
30+ Artboards for Adobe XD
Guide Instruction

Size:
Desktop – 1920x1080 px
Mobile – 390x844 px

