Resume Template
Resume Template for creative professionals.

Features:

i) EPS, PDF & Ai files
ii) 3 Pages
iii) Well organized layer
iv) Editable text, image & color
v) 300 DPI CMYK Print Ready
vi) A4 Size 8.27×11.69inch
vii) Read me help file
viii) MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED

Thanks for Watching 🙂

Posted on May 15, 2021
