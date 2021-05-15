Product Design at Kubo.financiero

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An update of what I've been working on, the past 9 months at Kubo.financiero
Digital Account Signup
I've been in charge of designing the new experience for users to sign up a digital bank account, all from their smartphones. It's been a fun challenge to align the regulatory requirements from the National Banking and Securities Commission in Mexico.
Money In
Also been working in this feature to give our users the possibility to add funds to their account.