Product Design at Kubo.financiero

Product Design at Kubo.financiero
An update of what I've been working on, the past 9 months at Kubo.financiero

Digital Account Signup
I've been in charge of designing the new experience for users to sign up a digital bank account, all from their smartphones. It's been a fun challenge to align the regulatory requirements from the National Banking and Securities Commission in Mexico.

Money In
Also been working in this feature to give our users the possibility to add funds to their account.

