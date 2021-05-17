Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page for alien tech shop

Landing page for alien tech shop concept jem diamond product page landing page background blur blender3d 3d art blender 3d alien animation ui
A tip often given to designers for training UI is to replicate the work of famous masters. I decided to use this advice and went to the page of the cool designer and city neighbor Alexander Plyuto.
I really liked the effects he applies to backgrounds and text in his shots.
Unfortunately, his shot cannot be rebounded.
Thank you for the work that you can learn from, Alexander!

Alien safe is made in blender and you can see it in detail in this shot.

